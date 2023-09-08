MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTSI. TD Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of MTSI opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $725,262 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $4,269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 359.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

