Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.65 Per Share

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lxi Reit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 92.14 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.44 and a beta of 0.35. Lxi Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 82.35 ($1.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.94). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lxi Reit from GBX 176 ($2.22) to GBX 124 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Featured Articles

