Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Research Coverage Started at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. UBS Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUNMF opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.13.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

