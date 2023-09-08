Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $1.80 at Morgan Stanley

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.51.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

