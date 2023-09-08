Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Longfor Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of LGFRY stock opened at C$21.85 on Thursday. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$37.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.14.

Get Longfor Group alerts:

Longfor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $1.1109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.