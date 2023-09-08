London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.19) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($125.03) to GBX 9,967 ($125.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,436.17 ($119.17).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.2 %

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,158 ($103.03) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6,757.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,228.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,125.03. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($111.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,338.84%.

Insider Activity

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($109.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,036,056.88 ($1,308,483.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,751 shares of company stock worth $548,129,093 and have sold 98,197 shares worth $812,766,055. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.