Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 20th

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 20th.

Lizhi Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Lizhi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lizhi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lizhi by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lizhi in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lizhi during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

