LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.
LG Display Stock Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
