Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $340.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.23.

Shares of LII stock opened at $385.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $387.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

