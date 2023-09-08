Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 333 Price Target at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 314.67 ($3.97).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 212.60 ($2.69) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 234.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.90 ($3.41). The firm has a market cap of £12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 669.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.71 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,416 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £3,285.12 ($4,148.93). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £1,614.45 ($2,038.96). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,285.12 ($4,148.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $509,448. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

