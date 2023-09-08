LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF) vs. The Competition Critical Review

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) is one of 119 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays out -48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 95.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A -30.58 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $2.78 billion $135.62 million 13.52

This table compares LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 2 0 2.25 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 800 2915 3633 13 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 41.72%. Given LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -17.13% -39.37% -2.90%

Summary

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft peers beat LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment provides material protection products, including antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations; disinfectant, hygiene, and preservative solutions; flavors and fragrances; and precursors and intermediates for the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals industries, as well as technologies for the treatment of water and other liquids. The Specialty Additives segment offers lubricants, polymer and lubricant additives, colorants, phosphorous-based or brominated flame retardants, plasticizers, and bromine derivatives for various applications of rubber, plastic, paint, construction, and electrical industries. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides basic and fine chemicals, organometallics, and inorganic pigments for the coloring of construction materials as well as paints and coatings. The segment serves agrochemical, automotive, construction, aromas and flavors, semiconductors and photovoltaic, and color pigments industries. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

