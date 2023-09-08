Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
