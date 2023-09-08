Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 162.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.06. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 118.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.