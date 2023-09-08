Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

LH opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

