Kurt Knight Sells 18,108 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,302,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,247.04.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $12,875.94.

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $12,978.61.

American Well Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $390.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.45 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 29.76% and a negative net margin of 226.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Well by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Well by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

