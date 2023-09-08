KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

