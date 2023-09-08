Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.