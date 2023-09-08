Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $287,910.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $287,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 18th, Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $119,655.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

