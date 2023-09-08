Kevin Yuann Sells 2,570 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $23,027.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,864.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Stock Down 1.9 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.97 million, a P/E ratio of 855.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

