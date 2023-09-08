Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.0 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $180.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 31.59%.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,688. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 96.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $4,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

