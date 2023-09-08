KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.90, but opened at $18.73. KE shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 3,937,185 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, HSBC boosted their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

