JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

