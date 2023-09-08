JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JSAIY
J Sainsbury Price Performance
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.