JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 325 ($4.10) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.84) to GBX 306 ($3.86) in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

