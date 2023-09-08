JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 702

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 774 ($9.78) to GBX 702 ($8.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.03) to GBX 1,230 ($15.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 880 ($11.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065.13 ($13.45).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.
