Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $43.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.