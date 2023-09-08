JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $39.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

JD.com Stock Down 4.3 %

JD.com stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,890,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

