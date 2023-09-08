Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $23,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,693,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,812,000 after buying an additional 4,616,093 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.