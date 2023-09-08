Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $23,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $44.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
