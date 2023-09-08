Isabelle Winkles Sells 5,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,526,592.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

