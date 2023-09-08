iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

IQ opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in iQIYI by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,044,000,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

