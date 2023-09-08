IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives $17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
