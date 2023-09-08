IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives $17.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital cut shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 2.08. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

