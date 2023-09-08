Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

