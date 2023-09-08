Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $580.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $553.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $557.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 82.9% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

