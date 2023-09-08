Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. Intapp has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,041,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $30,738.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

