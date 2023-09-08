Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $37.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

