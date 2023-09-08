Insider Selling: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Sells $1,771,149.08 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $181.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

