Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells $646,600.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,048,732.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $175,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $587,437.89.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 981.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Upstart by 626,600.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

