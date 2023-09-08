Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $1,426,064.60 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after purchasing an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.