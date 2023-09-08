Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 2,775 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $19,175.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52.

Rover Group Price Performance

Rover Group stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,386,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,978 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,197 shares during the period. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its holdings in Rover Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rover Group by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

