Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells 42,662 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CRO John Hurley sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,450.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 341,519 shares in the company, valued at $211,741.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, John Hurley sold 22,681 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $24,268.67.

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $0.62 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QMCO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $2.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quantum

About Quantum

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.