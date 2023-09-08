Insider Selling: ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO) Insider Sells 72,160 Shares of Stock

ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC (LON:PGOO – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Moss sold 72,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61), for a total value of £34,636.80 ($43,744.38).

Shares of LON:PGOO opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.69. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.22 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from ProVen Growth & Income VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does not invest in start ups. It seeks to invest in SMEs in United Kingdom. It's holding period is from three to four years.

