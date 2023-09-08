Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.53.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.