Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) VP Sells $730,380.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK opened at $100.64 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.07.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

