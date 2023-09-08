Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.25. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

