Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Insider Sells $494,635.02 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $494,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brandon Heffinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Brandon Heffinger sold 76,142 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,089,592.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $421,841.49.

On Thursday, August 17th, Brandon Heffinger sold 54,944 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $813,171.20.

NET Power stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

