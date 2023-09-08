Insider Selling: NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Insider Sells $494,635.02 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $494,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Brandon Heffinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Brandon Heffinger sold 76,142 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,089,592.02.
- On Monday, August 21st, Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $421,841.49.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Brandon Heffinger sold 54,944 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $813,171.20.
NET Power Price Performance
NET Power stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. NET Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.