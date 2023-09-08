Insider Selling: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Director Sells $622,521.75 in Stock

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.82. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

