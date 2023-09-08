Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $2,595,125.37 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total value of $2,595,125.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
KRTX opened at $185.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.73 and a 1-year high of $259.61.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 earnings per share for the current year.
KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.
