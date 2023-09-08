Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $2,226,491.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EW stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

