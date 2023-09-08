Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Sells $581,500.49 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $83.93 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.72.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

