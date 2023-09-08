Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells $418,375.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Digi International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DGII stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $112.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DGII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.