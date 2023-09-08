Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells $383,506.25 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Jerrell Shelton sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $383,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cryoport Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $13.14 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $642.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a current ratio of 14.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CYRX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
