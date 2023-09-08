Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,081,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $796,500.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $649,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 131.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 21.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 18.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 840,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

